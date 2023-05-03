Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Angels - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt and his .585 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.509) and OPS (.909) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 over the course of his last games.
- Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 22 of 29 games this year (75.9%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (34.5%).
- Looking at the 29 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (10.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (34.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (13.8%).
- He has scored in 12 games this year (41.4%), including multiple runs in five games.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|16
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Angels give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.85 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing five earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.85), sixth in WHIP (.824), and fifth in K/9 (12.2).
