Nolan Arenado -- with an on-base percentage of .143 in his past 10 games, 143 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on May 3 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado is batting .233 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • In 65.5% of his 29 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 29 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Arenado has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (24.1%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (13.8%).
  • In nine games this season (31.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 15
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • The Angels allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.85 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing five earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 1.85 ERA ranks sixth, .824 WHIP ranks sixth, and 12.2 K/9 ranks fifth.
