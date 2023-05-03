The Boston Celtics are 8-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The 76ers lead the series 1-0.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 112

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 8)

76ers (+ 8) Pick OU: Over (217)



The Celtics (44-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.8% less often than the 76ers (48-34-0) this season.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is an 8-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 8 or more (50%).

Boston's games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), less often than Philadelphia's games have (44 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the 76ers are 13-13, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.

Celtics Performance Insights

When it comes to points, Boston is thriving on both offense and defense, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 dimes per contest.

The Celtics sport a 37.6% three-point percentage this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by draining 16 three-pointers per contest (second-best).

This season, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's baskets. It has shot 48% from three-point land (38% of the team's baskets).

76ers Performance Insights

Philadelphia is 14th in the NBA in points scored (115.2 per game) and third-best in points allowed (110.9).

This season the 76ers are ranked 16th in the NBA in assists at 25.2 per game.

In 2022-23 the 76ers are 11th in the league in 3-point makes (12.6 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (38.7%).

Philadelphia takes 61.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 38.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.1% of Philadelphia's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.9% are 3-pointers.

