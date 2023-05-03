Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Angels on May 3, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Paul Goldschmidt and others are available when the Los Angeles Angels visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has put up 34 hits with 11 doubles, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashing .304/.400/.509 on the season.
- Goldschmidt has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Giants
|Apr. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Tommy Edman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Edman Stats
- Tommy Edman has 24 hits with four doubles, a triple, four home runs, 11 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .267/.353/.467 on the season.
- Edman enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .267 with two doubles and an RBI.
Edman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 28
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Apr. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Ohtani Stats
- Shohei Ohtani (4-0) will take to the mound for the Angels and make his fifth start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- The 28-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.85), sixth in WHIP (.824), and fifth in K/9 (12.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 27
|6.0
|3
|5
|5
|8
|2
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 21
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|11
|2
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 17
|2.0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 11
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|5
|at Mariners
|Apr. 5
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|4
Hunter Renfroe Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Renfroe Stats
- Hunter Renfroe has recorded 29 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 20 runs.
- He has a slash line of .259/.323/.509 on the year.
- Renfroe heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with an RBI.
Renfroe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Cardinals
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Brewers
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Brewers
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
