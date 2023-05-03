Player prop bet odds for Paul Goldschmidt and others are available when the Los Angeles Angels visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cardinals vs. Angels Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has put up 34 hits with 11 doubles, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .304/.400/.509 on the season.

Goldschmidt has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 1 at Giants Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Tommy Edman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Edman Stats

Tommy Edman has 24 hits with four doubles, a triple, four home runs, 11 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .267/.353/.467 on the season.

Edman enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .267 with two doubles and an RBI.

Edman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Apr. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Apr. 28 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Ohtani Stats

Shohei Ohtani (4-0) will take to the mound for the Angels and make his fifth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

The 28-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.85), sixth in WHIP (.824), and fifth in K/9 (12.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Apr. 27 6.0 3 5 5 8 2 vs. Royals Apr. 21 7.0 2 0 0 11 2 at Red Sox Apr. 17 2.0 0 1 1 3 1 vs. Nationals Apr. 11 7.0 1 0 0 6 5 at Mariners Apr. 5 6.0 3 1 1 8 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Miles Mikolas' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has recorded 29 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 20 runs.

He has a slash line of .259/.323/.509 on the year.

Renfroe heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with an RBI.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cardinals May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Brewers Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Brewers Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 1

Bet on player props for Hunter Renfroe or other Angels players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.