Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals will take the field against the Los Angeles Angels and starter Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 32 home runs.

St. Louis ranks 13th in the majors with a .407 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored 124 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.

St. Louis has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.38) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.443 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas (1-1) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander allowed four hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

He has one quality starts in six chances this season.

Mikolas will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/27/2023 Giants W 6-0 Away Miles Mikolas Logan Webb 4/28/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Away Jack Flaherty Dustin May 4/29/2023 Dodgers L 1-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Clayton Kershaw 4/30/2023 Dodgers L 6-3 Away Jake Woodford Noah Syndergaard 5/2/2023 Angels L 5-1 Home Steven Matz Patrick Sandoval 5/3/2023 Angels - Home Miles Mikolas Shohei Ohtani 5/4/2023 Angels - Home Jack Flaherty Griffin Canning 5/5/2023 Tigers - Home Jordan Montgomery Matthew Boyd 5/6/2023 Tigers - Home Adam Wainwright Spencer Turnbull 5/7/2023 Tigers - Home Steven Matz Michael Lorenzen 5/8/2023 Cubs - Away Miles Mikolas Marcus Stroman

