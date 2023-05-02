On Tuesday, Tommy Edman (batting .321 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Dodgers.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .267.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.

In 14 of 27 games this season (51.9%) Edman has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (25.9%).

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.8%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

In six games this year, Edman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year (10 of 27), with two or more runs three times (11.1%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings