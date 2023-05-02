The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (hitting .243 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is hitting .240 with a double, two home runs and 17 walks.
  • This year, Nootbaar has totaled at least one hit in nine of 15 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year, Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In seven of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 10
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.91).
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, one per game).
  • Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.16 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty tossed seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 3.16 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .212 to his opponents.
