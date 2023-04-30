Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Tyler O'Neill -- hitting .235 with three doubles, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 30 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill has four doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .247.
- O'Neill has recorded a hit in 16 of 25 games this year (64.0%), including four multi-hit games (16.0%).
- He has gone deep in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, O'Neill has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight games this year (32.0%), including three multi-run games (12.0%).
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.65 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Syndergaard (0-3) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.58 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.58, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .296 against him.
