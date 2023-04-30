On Sunday, Paul Goldschmidt (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt has an OPS of .929, fueled by an OBP of .410 to go with a slugging percentage of .519. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 21st in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 74.1% of his 27 games this year, with at least two hits in 37.0% of those games.
  • Looking at the 27 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (11.1%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (37.0%), with more than one RBI in four of them (14.8%).
  • He has scored in 12 games this year (44.4%), including five multi-run games (18.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 15
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (40.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.65).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Syndergaard makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.58, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .296 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.