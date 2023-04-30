Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 24 hits, which leads St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .279 with 11 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
- In 18 of 25 games this year (72.0%) Gorman has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- Looking at the 25 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (20.0%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Gorman has had an RBI in 11 games this season (44.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (24.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In six of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.65).
- The Dodgers rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.1 per game).
- Syndergaard (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 6.58 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.58, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .296 against him.
