Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .103 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado has three doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .239.
  • Arenado has picked up a hit in 18 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has gone deep in two of 27 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Arenado has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • In nine games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 14
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.65).
  • The Dodgers rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Dodgers are sending Syndergaard (0-3) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up a 6.58 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .296 to opposing hitters.
