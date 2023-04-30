Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson (batting .258 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and four RBI), battle starter Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson has four doubles and three walks while hitting .250.
- Carlson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .357.
- In 10 of 19 games this year (52.6%) Carlson has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (15.8%).
- He has not homered in his 19 games this season.
- In three games this season, Carlson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this year (36.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.65).
- The Dodgers rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.1 per game).
- Syndergaard (0-3 with a 6.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander tossed four innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.58, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .296 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.