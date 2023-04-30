The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson (batting .258 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and four RBI), battle starter Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson has four doubles and three walks while hitting .250.

Carlson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .357.

In 10 of 19 games this year (52.6%) Carlson has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (15.8%).

He has not homered in his 19 games this season.

In three games this season, Carlson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this year (36.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings