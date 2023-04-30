The Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday, April 30, starting at 6:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The series is tied up 3-3. The Bruins are the favorite, with -225 moneyline odds, in this decisive matchup against the Panthers, who have +190 moneyline odds.

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-225) Panthers (+190) -

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won 61 of their 77 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (79.2%).

Boston has a record of 24-8 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.

Panthers Betting Insights

This season the Panthers have won 10 of the 22 games, or 45.5%, in which they've been an underdog.

Florida has played as an underdog of +190 or more one time this season and won that game.

The Panthers have a 34.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 288 (6th) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Boston hit the over once.

In their last 10 games, the Bruins are putting up 1.3 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Bruins score the second-most goals in the league, averaging 3.7 per game for a total of 301 this season.

The Bruins are ranked first in NHL action with the fewest goals against, having given up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).

Their +127 goal differential is top-ranked in the league.

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has gone over the total once in its last 10 games.

During their last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are scoring 0.3 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4 goals.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the NHL.

The Panthers have conceded 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among league teams.

They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.

