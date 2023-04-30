Brendan Donovan and his .387 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Noah Syndergaard on April 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan is hitting .266 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Donovan has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • In 23 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In three games this season (13.0%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (30.4%), including three multi-run games (13.0%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Syndergaard (0-3) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 6.58 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.58, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .296 batting average against him.
