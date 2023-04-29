The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .778 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .278 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Edman has gotten at least one hit in 52.0% of his games this year (13 of 25), with multiple hits seven times (28.0%).

In four games this season, he has gone deep (16.0%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).

In six games this season, Edman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in nine games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings