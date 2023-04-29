The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.356 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Dodgers.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt has an OPS of .917, fueled by an OBP of .407 to go with a slugging percentage of .510. All three of those stats rank first among St. Louis hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 34th in slugging.
  • In 19 of 26 games this year (73.1%) Goldschmidt has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (38.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this year (11.5%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 10 games this season (38.5%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (15.4%) he had two or more.
  • In 46.2% of his games this year (12 of 26), he has scored, and in five of those games (19.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 14
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (50.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.32 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.32), ninth in WHIP (.871), and 26th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.