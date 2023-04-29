You can find player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Deandre Ayton and others on the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns ahead of their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-105) 12.5 (-118) 8.5 (-149) 1.5 (+155)

Saturday's points prop bet for Jokic is 25.5 points. That is 1.0 more than his season average of 24.5.

Jokic has averaged 0.7 less rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game this year, 1.3 more than his prop bet for Saturday (8.5).

Jokic has connected on 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-125) 4.5 (+100) 6.5 (+110) 2.5 (-175)

Jamal Murray is scoring 20 points per game this season, 2.5 less than his points prop on Saturday.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.

Murray has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Saturday's prop bet (6.5).

He drains 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (-128) 6.5 (+110) 2.5 (+130) 0.5 (-120)

Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.3 points during the 2022-23 season, 2.8 higher than Saturday's over/under.

Gordon averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 6.5).

Gordon's assist average -- three -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Gordon averages 0.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (-128) 9.5 (-118) 0.5 (-167)

Saturday's over/under for Ayton is 15.5 points, 2.5 fewer than his season average.

Ayton averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 9.5).

Ayton averages 1.7 assists, 1.2 more than Saturday's over/under.

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-110) 4.5 (-149) 5.5 (-128) 2.5 (-110)

Saturday's over/under for Devin Booker is 30.5 points. That is 2.7 more than his season average of 27.8.

Booker has collected 4.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Saturday.

Booker has averaged 5.5 assists per game, which is equal to Saturday's assist over/under.

Booker has connected on 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

