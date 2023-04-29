Deandre Ayton and his Phoenix Suns teammates match up versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, a 136-130 win versus the Clippers, Ayton totaled 21 points and 11 rebounds.

We're going to break down Ayton's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 18 15.2 Rebounds 9.5 10 9.6 Assists -- 1.7 0.8 PRA 26.5 29.7 25.6 PR 25.5 28 24.8



Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Nuggets

Ayton has taken 13.2 shots per game this season and made 7.8 per game, which account for 12.0% and 15.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Ayton's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

Conceding 112.5 points per contest, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked team in the league on defense.

Allowing 40.8 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the best team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are ranked 15th in the league, giving up 25.7 per contest.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 32 16 5 2 0 2 0 3/31/2023 28 8 10 1 0 0 1 12/25/2022 38 22 16 2 1 2 2

