The St. Louis Cardinals and Andrew Knizner, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner is hitting .167 with a walk.

Knizner has a base hit in four of eight games played this season (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.

In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Knizner has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings