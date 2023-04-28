Xavier Tillman could make a big impact for the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:30 PM on Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on April 26, Tillman posted eight points, six rebounds and four assists in a 116-99 win versus the Lakers.

In this piece we'll break down Tillman's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 7 9.4 Rebounds 8.5 5 7.8 Assists 2.5 1.6 2.9 PRA 19.5 13.6 20.1 PR 17.5 12 17.2 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Xavier Tillman's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Xavier Tillman Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Xavier Tillman has made 3.1 shots per game, which accounts for 5.2% of his team's total makes.

Tillman's Grizzlies average 104.1 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Lakers are 20th in the NBA, giving up 116.6 points per contest.

On the glass, the Lakers are ranked 25th in the league, conceding 44.9 rebounds per game.

The Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers are ranked 18th in the league, allowing 12.5 makes per game.

Xavier Tillman vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 31 8 6 4 0 0 0 4/24/2023 42 12 8 6 0 1 1 4/22/2023 39 6 12 2 0 2 1 4/19/2023 32 22 13 3 1 0 0 4/16/2023 22 2 3 3 0 0 1 3/7/2023 32 11 10 2 0 1 4 2/28/2023 32 18 11 2 0 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tillman or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.