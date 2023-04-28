Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Willson Contreras (hitting .382 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Dustin May. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .263 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 24 games this year, with more than one hit in 33.3% of them.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- In eight games this year, Contreras has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (33.3%), including three games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (33.3%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.2 per game).
- May makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.07 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 29 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.07 ERA ranks 30th, .920 WHIP ranks 12th, and 5.8 K/9 ranks 78th among qualifying pitchers this season.
