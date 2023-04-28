How to Watch the NBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NBA Playoff schedule today, which includes the Memphis Grizzlies taking on the Los Angeles Lakers as one of two games, should provide some fireworks.
Today's NBA Games
The Golden State Warriors play host to the Sacramento Kings
The Kings go on the road to face the Warriors on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- GS Record: 44-38
- SAC Record: 48-34
- GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)
- SAC Stats: 120.7 PPG (first in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: GS -7.5
- GS Odds to Win: -311
- SAC Odds to Win: +249
- Total: 236.5 points
The Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies hope to pick up a road win at the Lakers on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 43-39
- MEM Record: 51-31
- LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)
- MEM Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)
- MEM Key Player: Ja Morant (26.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 8.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -4.5
- LAL Odds to Win: -202
- MEM Odds to Win: +169
- Total: 220 points
