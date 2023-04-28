Jaren Jackson Jr. NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Grizzlies vs. Lakers - April 28
The Memphis Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr. included, take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
With prop bets available for Jackson, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Lakers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|18.5
|18.6
|22.7
|Rebounds
|8.5
|6.7
|7.9
|Assists
|--
|1
|1.6
|PRA
|27.5
|26.3
|32.2
|PR
|26.5
|25.3
|30.6
|3PM
|1.5
|1.6
|1.9
Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Lakers
- Jackson has taken 13 shots per game this season and made 6.6 per game, which account for 10.9% and 11.6%, respectively, of his team's total.
- This season, he's accounted for 10.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.
- Jackson's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.1 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.
- The Lakers are the 20th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 116.6 points per game.
- On the glass, the Lakers are ranked 25th in the NBA, conceding 44.9 rebounds per game.
- In terms of assists, the Lakers are 15th in the NBA, giving up 25.7 per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers are 18th in the NBA, giving up 12.5 makes per game.
Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Lakers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/26/2023
|38
|18
|10
|0
|2
|2
|1
|4/24/2023
|42
|14
|14
|1
|0
|5
|0
|4/22/2023
|32
|13
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4/19/2023
|40
|18
|9
|3
|1
|3
|1
|4/16/2023
|37
|31
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3/7/2023
|31
|26
|8
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2/28/2023
|32
|16
|7
|0
|1
|4
|1
|1/20/2023
|33
|12
|6
|0
|1
|4
|1
