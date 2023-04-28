You can see player prop bet odds for Anthony Davis, Ja Morant and others on the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies ahead of their matchup at 10:30 PM ET on Friday at Crypto.com Arena.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-110) 6.5 (-154) 7.5 (-133) 1.5 (-200)

The 28.5-point prop total for Morant on Friday is 2.3 higher than his scoring average, which is 26.2.

Morant has pulled down 5.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (6.5).

Morant averages 8.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Friday.

Morant's 1.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Friday over/under.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (-105) 8.5 (+110) 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-118)

The 18.5-point total set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Friday is 0.1 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

Jackson has averaged 1.8 less rebounds per game (6.7) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (8.5).

Jackson has averaged one assist per game this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Friday (0.5).

Jackson has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (+100) 5.5 (-161) 3.5 (-149) 3.5 (+110)

The 25.5-point over/under set for Desmond Bane on Friday is 4.0 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- five per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (5.5).

Bane averages 4.4 assists, 0.9 more than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

He 2.9 made three-pointers average is 0.6 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-111) 13.5 (-118) 2.5 (-115) 0.5 (+140)

The 25.9 points Davis has scored per game this season is 1.4 more than his prop total set for Friday (24.5).

Davis has averaged 1.0 less rebound per game (12.5) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (13.5).

Davis' season-long assist average -- 2.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (2.5).

Davis has hit 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (-105) 8.5 (+110) 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-118)

The 26.5-point total set for LeBron James on Friday is 2.4 less than his season scoring average.

He collects 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.

James averages 6.8 assists, 1.3 more than Friday's prop bet (5.5).

He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

