Desmond Bane and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on April 26, Bane posted 33 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 116-99 win against the Lakers.

In this article we will dive into Bane's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 21.5 23.9 Rebounds 5.5 5 5.8 Assists 3.5 4.4 4.6 PRA 35.5 30.9 34.3 PR 31.5 26.5 29.7 3PM 3.5 2.9 2.9



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 12.4% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.2 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 16.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.9 per game.

The Grizzlies average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.1. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Allowing 116.6 points per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Lakers concede 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the league.

The Lakers allow 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

The Lakers give up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

Desmond Bane vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 43 33 10 5 4 0 0 4/24/2023 47 36 7 3 3 0 1 4/22/2023 33 18 5 2 3 0 1 4/19/2023 35 17 4 1 1 0 0 4/16/2023 37 22 5 6 3 0 0 3/7/2023 35 7 5 5 0 1 0 2/28/2023 30 16 5 3 0 1 4 1/20/2023 33 16 8 6 2 0 1

