Cardinals vs. Dodgers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals will meet on Friday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET, with James Outman and Paul Goldschmidt -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.
The Dodgers are listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cardinals (+120). An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-145
|+120
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- The Cardinals have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The last 10 Cardinals games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have been victorious in two of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- St. Louis has entered four games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 1-3 in those contests.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- So far this season, St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 12 of its 26 games with a total.
- The Cardinals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-8
|5-8
|7-4
|3-12
|7-15
|3-1
