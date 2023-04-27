The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt and his .585 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his last game (going 4-for-5) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt has an OPS of .949, fueled by an OBP of .417 to go with a slugging percentage of .533. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is 28th in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .381 with two homers.
  • Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this year (18 of 24), with more than one hit nine times (37.5%).
  • He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Goldschmidt has driven home a run in nine games this year (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games.
  • He has scored in 45.8% of his games this season (11 of 24), with two or more runs five times (20.8%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 32 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • Webb (1-4 with a 5.28 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 5.28 ERA ranks 69th, 1.174 WHIP ranks 34th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
