The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.316 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis with 23 hits, batting .295 this season with 11 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is eighth in slugging.

In 73.9% of his 23 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 21.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Gorman has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (47.8%), with two or more RBI in six of them (26.1%).

He has scored at least one run six times this season (26.1%), including one multi-run game.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

