Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .150 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on April 27 at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado is hitting .260 with three doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Arenado has gotten a hit in 17 of 24 games this season (70.8%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (29.2%).
  • He has homered in two of 24 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Arenado has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (29.2%), with more than one RBI in four of them (16.7%).
  • In eight games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 11
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.39 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (32 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Webb (1-4 with a 5.28 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 69th in ERA (5.28), 34th in WHIP (1.174), and 16th in K/9 (10.6).
