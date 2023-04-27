Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Thursday, Lars Nootbaar (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is hitting .222 with a double, two home runs and 14 walks.
- In six of 11 games this season, Nootbaar has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 11 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Nootbaar has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (54.5%), including one multi-run game.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (32 total, 1.3 per game).
- Webb (1-4) takes the mound for the Giants in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.28 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 69th in ERA (5.28), 34th in WHIP (1.174), and 16th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
