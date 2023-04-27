Player prop bet odds for Thairo Estrada, Paul Goldschmidt and others are listed when the San Francisco Giants host the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on Thursday (first pitch at 3:45 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has put up 29 hits with eight doubles, four home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .315/.417/.533 slash line on the season.

Goldschmidt has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Apr. 26 4-for-5 2 2 2 11 0 at Giants Apr. 25 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Giants Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Apr. 23 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Apr. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has collected 23 hits with five doubles, six home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .295/.385/.590 slash line on the year.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Apr. 23 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 at Mariners Apr. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Webb Stats

The Giants will send Logan Webb (1-4) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

He has earned a quality start one time in five starts this season.

Webb will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 5.28 ERA ranks 69th, 1.174 WHIP ranks 34th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 16th.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Apr. 22 7.0 5 2 2 8 1 at Marlins Apr. 17 6.2 8 4 4 6 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 10 6.0 6 4 4 6 1 at White Sox Apr. 5 5.0 9 4 4 4 0 at Yankees Mar. 30 6.0 4 4 4 12 2

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has collected 30 hits with five doubles, four home runs and five walks. He has driven in seven runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .326/.374/.511 slash line on the year.

Estrada has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Apr. 26 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Apr. 23 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Apr. 22 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1

Mike Yastrzemski Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Yastrzemski Stats

Mike Yastrzemski has 25 hits with six doubles, five home runs, three walks and 13 RBI.

He has a slash line of .291/.315/.535 on the year.

Yastrzemski enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Yastrzemski Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals Apr. 25 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 vs. Cardinals Apr. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mets Apr. 23 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 vs. Mets Apr. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Apr. 20 3-for-4 0 0 1 3

