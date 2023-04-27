Brendan Donovan -- batting .303 with three doubles and two walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on April 27 at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan has three doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .253.
  • Donovan has gotten a hit in 13 of 21 games this season (61.9%), including four multi-hit games (19.0%).
  • He has homered in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Donovan has driven in a run in three games this year (14.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this season (33.3%), including three games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 9
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (32 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Webb (1-4) takes the mound for the Giants in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.28 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 69th in ERA (5.28), 34th in WHIP (1.174), and 16th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.