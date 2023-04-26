Xavier Tillman could make a big impact for the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 PM on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Tillman, in his most recent game (April 24 loss against the Lakers) produced 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

We're going to look at Tillman's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 7.0 10.6 Rebounds 8.5 5.0 8.1 Assists 2.5 1.6 2.6 PRA 20.5 13.6 21.3 PR -- 12 18.7 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.1



Xavier Tillman Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Xavier Tillman has made 3.1 field goals per game, which accounts for 5.2% of his team's total makes.

The Grizzlies average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.1. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Lakers concede 116.6 points per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

The Lakers allow 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the league.

The Lakers are the 15th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.7 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers have conceded 12.5 makes per game, 18th in the league.

Xavier Tillman vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/24/2023 42 12 8 6 0 1 1 4/22/2023 39 6 12 2 0 2 1 4/19/2023 32 22 13 3 1 0 0 4/16/2023 22 2 3 3 0 0 1 3/7/2023 32 11 10 2 0 1 4 2/28/2023 32 18 11 2 0 1 2

