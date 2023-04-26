Golden 1 Center is where the Golden State Warriors (44-38) and Sacramento Kings (48-34) will square off on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Jordan Poole and Domantas Sabonis are players to watch for the Warriors and Kings, respectively.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Kings

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26

Wednesday, April 26 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Warriors' Last Game

The Warriors knocked off the Kings, 126-125, on Sunday. Curry poured in a team-high 32 points for the Warriors, and added five rebounds and four assists. De'Aaron Fox had 38 points, plus nine rebounds and five assists, for the Kings.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry 32 5 4 1 0 5 Klay Thompson 26 2 3 1 0 4 Jordan Poole 22 2 4 1 0 2

Kings' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 38 9 5 1 0 4 Keegan Murray 23 7 1 0 0 5 Malik Monk 16 5 5 2 0 2

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry averages 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Poole is tops on his squad in points per game (20.4), and also averages 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Klay Thompson puts up 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Draymond Green averages a team-high 6.8 assists per game. He is also averaging 8.5 points and 7.2 rebounds, shooting 52.7% from the field.

Kevon Looney paces the Warriors at 9.3 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 2.5 assists and 7.0 points.

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis tops the Kings in rebounding (12.3 per game) and assists (7.3), and averages 19.1 points. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Fox leads the Kings in scoring (25.0 points per game), and averages 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Kings receive 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Harrison Barnes.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, making 48.5% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

Malik Monk is averaging 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, making 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry GS 30.4 5.0 5.1 0.9 0.5 5.1 De'Aaron Fox SAC 23.8 4.8 6.3 1.4 0.2 1.8 Klay Thompson GS 20.3 3.4 2.3 0.8 0.4 4.5 Domantas Sabonis SAC 16.0 10.0 5.9 1.0 0.5 0.3 Keegan Murray SAC 12.6 5.0 1.4 0.5 0.6 2.4 Jordan Poole GS 18.3 2.9 3.4 0.8 0.4 2.2

