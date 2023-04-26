After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Anthony DeSclafani) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar has a double, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .250.

Nootbaar has had a base hit in six of 10 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in two of 10 games played this year, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run six times this year (60.0%), including one multi-run game.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

