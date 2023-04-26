Jaren Jackson Jr. could make a big impact for the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 PM on Wednesday versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Jackson tallied 14 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 117-111 loss versus the Lakers.

With prop bets in place for Jackson, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 18.6 22.5 Rebounds 8.5 6.7 7.9 Assists -- 1.0 1.6 PRA 29.5 26.3 32 PR -- 25.3 30.4 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.9



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Lakers

Jackson has taken 13.0 shots per game this season and made 6.6 per game, which account for 10.9% and 11.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Jackson is averaging 4.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Jackson's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.1.

Conceding 116.6 points per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Lakers are 25th in the league, giving up 44.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Lakers have given up 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.

The Lakers give up 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, 18th-ranked in the league.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/24/2023 42 14 14 1 0 5 0 4/22/2023 32 13 5 0 1 0 2 4/19/2023 40 18 9 3 1 3 1 4/16/2023 37 31 5 4 2 2 1 3/7/2023 31 26 8 0 2 2 1 2/28/2023 32 16 7 0 1 4 1 1/20/2023 33 12 6 0 1 4 1

