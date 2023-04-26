The NBA Playoffs will see the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers meet in the opening round, with a decisive Game 5 up next.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

Memphis has a 35-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The Grizzlies score 116.9 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.

Memphis has a 34-7 record when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Grizzlies have played better when playing at home this season, averaging 119.8 points per game, compared to 114 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, Memphis is surrendering 109.2 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 116.8.

When playing at home, the Grizzlies are draining 0.6 more threes per game (12.3) than when playing on the road (11.7). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to away from home (34.9%).

Grizzlies Injuries