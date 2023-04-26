In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Memphis Grizzlies will be eyeing a win against Los Angeles Lakers.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Lakers matchup in this article.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grizzlies Moneyline Lakers Moneyline
DraftKings Grizzlies (-4) 222.5 -170 +145 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Grizzlies (-4.5) 222.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Grizzlies (-4) 222 -179 +150 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Grizzlies (-4.5) 221.5 -175 +150 Bet on this game with Tipico

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Trends

  • The Grizzlies' +323 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) while giving up 113 per outing (11th in the league).
  • The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and concede 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
  • These two teams average 234.1 points per game between them, 11.6 more than this game's over/under.
  • Combined, these teams give up 229.6 points per game, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Memphis has put together a 36-41-5 record against the spread this season.
  • Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 record against the spread this season.

Grizzlies Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Ja Morant 27.5 -105 26.2
Desmond Bane 24.5 -110 21.5
Jaren Jackson Jr. 19.5 -125 18.6
Dillon Brooks 12.5 -130 14.3
Xavier Tillman 9.5 -130 7.0

