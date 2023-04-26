You can see player prop bet odds for Thairo Estrada, Nolan Gorman and others on the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals before their matchup at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday at Oracle Park.

Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA+

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Gorman Stats

Gorman has five doubles, six home runs, 11 walks and 22 RBI (22 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .293/.379/.600 on the season.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Apr. 23 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 at Mariners Apr. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Mariners Apr. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 25 hits with seven doubles, two home runs, 15 walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .287/.398/.437 slash line on the season.

Goldschmidt takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Apr. 25 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Giants Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Apr. 23 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Apr. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Apr. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Anthony DeSclafani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +130)

DeSclafani Stats

Anthony DeSclafani (1-1) will take the mound for the Giants, his fifth start of the season.

DeSclafani has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.63 ERA ranks 16th, .875 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 44th.

DeSclafani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Apr. 21 5.0 7 4 4 5 2 at Tigers Apr. 15 6.2 6 3 2 5 0 vs. Royals Apr. 9 6.1 3 1 1 7 0 at White Sox Apr. 3 6.0 3 0 0 4 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has 27 hits with four doubles, four home runs, five walks and seven RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .310/.362/.494 on the season.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Apr. 23 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Apr. 22 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Mets Apr. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Mike Yastrzemski Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Yastrzemski Stats

Mike Yastrzemski has 25 hits with six doubles, five home runs, three walks and 13 RBI.

He has a .291/.315/.535 slash line so far this season.

Yastrzemski heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Yastrzemski Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals Apr. 25 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 vs. Cardinals Apr. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mets Apr. 23 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 vs. Mets Apr. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Apr. 20 3-for-4 0 0 1 3

