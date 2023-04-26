Anthony DeSclafani will take the hill for the San Francisco Giants (10-13) on Wednesday, April 26 versus the St. Louis Cardinals (9-15), who will answer with Steven Matz. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The Cardinals are -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Giants (-110). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (1-1, 2.63 ERA) vs Matz - STL (0-3, 6.55 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals versus Giants game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cardinals (-110) in this matchup, means that you think the Cardinals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won three of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Giants have a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of their games).

San Francisco has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants went 2-2 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win one time (14.3%) in those games.

This year, the Cardinals have won one of seven games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 0-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Cardinals vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Edman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+200) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+195) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cardinals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win NL Central +240 - 2nd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.