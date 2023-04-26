Cardinals vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (10-13) going head to head against the St. Louis Cardinals (9-15) at 9:45 PM ET (on April 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 7-5 win for the Giants, so expect a tight matchup.
The Giants will give the nod to Anthony DeSclafani (1-1) against the Cardinals and Steven Matz (0-3).
Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Giants 7, Cardinals 6.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cardinals were upset in every contest.
- When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.
- The Cardinals' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win one time (14.3%) in those games.
- This season, St. Louis has been victorious one time in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- St. Louis scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (108 total, 4.5 per game).
- Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 21
|@ Mariners
|L 5-2
|Steven Matz vs George Kirby
|April 22
|@ Mariners
|L 5-4
|Miles Mikolas vs Luis Castillo
|April 23
|@ Mariners
|W 7-3
|Jack Flaherty vs Chris Flexen
|April 24
|@ Giants
|L 4-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Alex Cobb
|April 25
|@ Giants
|L 5-4
|Jake Woodford vs John Brebbia
|April 26
|@ Giants
|-
|Steven Matz vs Anthony DeSclafani
|April 27
|@ Giants
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Logan Webb
|April 28
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Dustin May
|April 29
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Clayton Kershaw
|April 30
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Jake Woodford vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 2
|Angels
|-
|Steven Matz vs Griffin Canning
