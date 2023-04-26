Wednesday's contest at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (10-13) going head to head against the St. Louis Cardinals (9-15) at 9:45 PM ET (on April 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 7-5 win for the Giants, so expect a tight matchup.

The Giants will give the nod to Anthony DeSclafani (1-1) against the Cardinals and Steven Matz (0-3).

Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA+

Cardinals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 7, Cardinals 6.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cardinals were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.

The Cardinals' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win one time (14.3%) in those games.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious one time in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

St. Louis scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (108 total, 4.5 per game).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule