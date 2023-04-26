On Wednesday, Brendan Donovan (.314 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles and a walk) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan has three doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .264.
  • Donovan has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season (15.0%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 35.0% of his games this year (seven of 20), he has scored, and in three of those games (15.0%) he has scored more than once.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 8
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • DeSclafani (1-1) takes the mound for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.63 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 2.63 ERA ranks 16th, .875 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
