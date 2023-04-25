Nikola Jokic NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves - April 25
The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, will play at 9:00 PM on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article, we break down Jokic's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|24.5
|24.5
|23.2
|Rebounds
|11.5
|11.8
|11.7
|Assists
|8.5
|9.8
|8.7
|PRA
|45.5
|46.1
|43.6
|PR
|--
|36.3
|34.9
|3PM
|0.5
|0.8
|1.1
Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Timberwolves
- This season, he's put up 14.4% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.8 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 5.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.
- Jokic's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.
- Giving up 115.8 points per game, the Timberwolves are the 18th-ranked squad in the league on defense.
- The Timberwolves allow 44.7 rebounds per game, ranking 22nd in the league.
- The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25 assists per game.
- Giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA.
Nikola Jokic vs. the Timberwolves
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/23/2023
|39
|43
|11
|6
|5
|0
|2
|4/21/2023
|38
|20
|11
|12
|2
|0
|1
|4/19/2023
|37
|27
|9
|9
|1
|0
|0
|4/16/2023
|28
|13
|14
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2/7/2023
|28
|20
|12
|16
|0
|1
|1
|1/18/2023
|31
|31
|11
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1/2/2023
|33
|24
|7
|9
|1
|0
|2
