The Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Islanders in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday, April 25, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN. The Hurricanes lead the series 3-1.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can watch ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN to catch the action as the Islanders attempt to knock off the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN

ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/23/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 5-2 CAR 4/21/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 5-1 NYI 4/19/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 4-3 (F/OT) CAR 4/17/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 CAR 4/2/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league play.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders' total of 217 goals allowed (2.6 per game) is fifth in the NHL.

The Islanders have 242 goals this season (3.0 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Islanders are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Islanders have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 28 goals during that span.

Islanders Key Players