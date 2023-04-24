The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has six doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .278.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 85th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 15 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has gone deep in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season (33.3%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 47.6% of his games this season (10 of 21), with two or more runs four times (19.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings