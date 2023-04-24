Nolan Gorman, with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, April 24 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Mariners.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis with 21 hits and an OBP of .405 this season.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and seventh in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Gorman has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 20 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games this year, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has had an RBI in 11 games this season (55.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (30.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least one run six times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Giants Pitching Rankings