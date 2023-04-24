The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

  • Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-5) 222.5 -205 +175 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-5.5) 222.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lakers (-5) 222.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lakers (-4.5) 220.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with Tipico

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Trends

  • The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and giving up 116.6 (20th in the NBA).
  • The Grizzlies outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (posting 116.9 points per game, eighth in league, and conceding 113.0 per contest, 11th in NBA) and have a +323 scoring differential.
  • The teams combine to score 234.1 points per game, 11.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Combined, these teams surrender 229.6 points per game, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
  • Memphis has put together a 36-41-5 ATS record so far this year.

