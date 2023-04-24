Brendan Donovan -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on April 24 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has three doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .254.

Donovan has gotten a hit in 12 of 18 games this year (66.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (16.7%).

In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In three games this season (16.7%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 38.9% of his games this season (seven of 18), he has scored, and in three of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings