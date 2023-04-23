Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mariners - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .686 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Seattle Mariners, with Chris Flexen on the mound, on April 23 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Mariners.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .275 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.
- Edman has picked up a hit in 55.0% of his 20 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.0% of those games.
- Looking at the 20 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (15.0%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this season, Edman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In seven games this season (35.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|7
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.63 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.7 per game).
- Flexen (0-3 with a 7.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In four games this season, the 28-year-old has a 7.79 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .306 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.