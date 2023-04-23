The Seattle Mariners (10-11) will rely on Ty France when they host Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals (8-13) at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, April 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Cardinals have -110 odds to upset. The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Chris Flexen - SEA (0-3, 7.79 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (1-2, 2.95 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won eight, or 50%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Mariners have an 8-8 record (winning 50% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 6-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win one time (16.7%) in those games.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win one times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 2nd Win NL Central +190 - 2nd

